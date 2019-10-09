Two former Wichita mayors, restaurant CEO push Lyndy Wells write-in campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There is a push right now for Lyndy Wells to kick off a write-in campaign for mayor.

Jon Rolph, a restaurant CEO, is buying commercial time on all stations. The ads will start appearing soon. The spots will have Bob Knight and Carl Brewer in them pushing for Wells to run.

Mayor Jeff Longwell and state Rep. Brandon Whipple are currently on the ballot.

Mayor Longwell has been under fire after the Wichita Eagle reported that he steered a contract for Wichita’s new water plant to his friends. The Sedgwick County District Attorney is currently investigating.

In the primary election, Wells finished third in the race behind Rep. Whipple and Mayor Longwell.

