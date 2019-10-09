Two former Wichita mayors, restaurant CEO push Lyndy Wells write-in campaign

Your Local Election HQ

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There is a push right now for Lyndy Wells to kick off a write-in campaign for mayor.

Jon Rolph, a restaurant CEO, is buying commercial time on all stations. The ads will start appearing soon. The spots will have Bob Knight and Carl Brewer in them pushing for Wells to run.

Mayor Jeff Longwell and state Rep. Brandon Whipple are currently on the ballot.

Mayor Longwell has been under fire after the Wichita Eagle reported that he steered a contract for Wichita’s new water plant to his friends. The Sedgwick County District Attorney is currently investigating.

In the primary election, Wells finished third in the race behind Rep. Whipple and Mayor Longwell.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories