WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two towns in Sedgwick County are holding special elections over spending money. Voters in the Valley Center school district are deciding on a property tax increase, while Clearwater voters are deciding on a sales tax hike.

Valley Center USD 262

The Valley Center school district is asking voters to approve a $73.9 million bond issue so it can make room for its growing population. The district has 500 more students than it did 10 years ago.

If voters approve the bond issue, the district plans to build a new elementary school, a pre-kindergarten facility, and an early childhood facility and add 20 classrooms to the high school and four classrooms to the intermediate school. There would also be other improvements. Click here to see more details.

The bond would raise property taxes by 2.5 mills. For the owner of a $100,000 home, that adds up to almost $29 extra a year.

The vote is by mail. Ballots must be returned to the Sedgwick County Election Office by noon on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The election office said a postmark of Aug. 29 is not enough. It has to be at the election office, 510 N. Main, Wichita, by noon on Tuesday.

Voters who still need to return a ballot are advised to put it in the drop box at Valley Center City Hall, 121 S. Meridian, or deliver it in person to the election office, which is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clearwater

The City of Clearwater is asking voters to approve a one-percent sales tax hike for street improvements. That would mean an extra one cent of sales tax for every dollar spent in the town.

The City says that would bring in $220,000 annually. According to the City, there are some immediate issues with the town’s infrastructure and other long-term needs, including the aging water system. Click here to learn more about what is involved.

Clearwater residents can vote at the Clearwater Methodist Church, 130 N. 1st St., from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

If they are voting by mail, the ballot must be postmarked by Aug. 29 and received no later than Friday, Sept. 1. Voters can also return advance by mail ballots in person at the Clearwater polling site, the Sedgwick County Election Office, or in the drop box outside the Historic Courthouse, 510 N. Main, Wichita.

Election results

KSN News will cover the results of the two votes. You can also check the results on the Sedgwick County Election Office website by clicking here. The first results will be preliminary. The official results will be posted after the vote canvass on Sept. 7.