U.S. Sen. Marshall endorses Schmidt in Kansas governor race

Senator Roger Marshall (Courtesy Marshall’s Senate Office)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall is endorsing Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the Kansas governor’s race. Marshall had initially endorsed former Gov. Jeff Colyer, who dropped out of the race last week after announcing he has prostate cancer.

Marshall said Tuesday that Colyer’s decision to leave the race will avoid a contentious GOP primary.

With Marshall’s announcement, Schmidt now is endorsed by nearly every major Republican political leader in the race against incumbent Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly.

The only exception is U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, who has a policy of not endorsing candidates in primary elections.

