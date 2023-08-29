WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ulysses held a special election on Tuesday where voters were presented with two questions.
Find the unofficial results below:
USD 214 bond
Shall USD 214 be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $44,750,000 to renovate Hicktok Elementary School, Sullivan Elementary School, Keply Middle School, and Ulysses High School?
- No: 929
- Yes: 241
City of Ulysses sales tax
Shall the City of Ulysses be authorized to impose a 1% special purpose Citywide retailers’ sales tax (the “Educational Sales Tax”) to assist USD 214 in paying for their special bond if it is passed?
- No: 637
- Yes: 290
