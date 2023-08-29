WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ulysses held a special election on Tuesday where voters were presented with two questions.

Find the unofficial results below:

USD 214 bond

Shall USD 214 be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $44,750,000 to renovate Hicktok Elementary School, Sullivan Elementary School, Keply Middle School, and Ulysses High School?

No: 929

Yes: 241

To read more about the special bond, click here.

City of Ulysses sales tax

Shall the City of Ulysses be authorized to impose a 1% special purpose Citywide retailers’ sales tax (the “Educational Sales Tax”) to assist USD 214 in paying for their special bond if it is passed?

No: 637

Yes: 290

To read the full question presented on the ballots, click here.