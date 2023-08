WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters in USD 112 Central Plains overwhelmingly voted no to disorganize the district in the primary election on Tuesday.

Here are the latest unofficial results.

The school board voted to close Wilson Jr. Sr. High School in January, and community members signed a position to disorganize the school district, which was then approved by the Ellsworth County Clerk.

To see all primary election results, click here.