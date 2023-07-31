WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters will decide the fate of USD 112 in the primary election on Tuesday, August 1. Back in January, the school board voted to close Wilson Jr. Sr. High School.

Members of the community signed a petition to disorganize the district, which was then approved by the Ellsworth County Clerk.

Here is how the question will read:

Shall the following be adopted?

Shall USD 112 be disorganized pursuant to K.S.A. 72-635 to pursue attachment to another school district or organization of the schools therein in anyway provided by law?

To vote in favor of any question submitted on this ballot, darken the oval to the left of the word “Yes.” To vote against it, darken the oval to the left of the word “No.”

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

Polling places:

Lutheran Parish Hall – 209 S. County Road, Holyrood: Holyrood City, Palacky, Valley

Lorraine City Office – 238 S. Main St., Lorraine: Green Garden, Lincoln, Lorraine City, Thomas

Wilson Senior Center – 511 25th St., Wilson: Columbia, Noble, Wilson City, Wilson Twp., all of Russell County and Lincoln County in USD 112

Immaculate Conception Parish Center – 110 E. Williamson, Claflin: All of Barton County in USD 112

Bushton Community Building – 301 N. Main St. Bushton: All of Rice County in USD 112

If the disorganization passes, the fate of the district is up to the state board of education.

“It’s up to the state board to transfer the territory to one other district or maybe split the district up and transfer it to several other districts,” KSDE Deputy Commissioner for Fiscal and Administrative Services Craig Nuenswander said back in May.