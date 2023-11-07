WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USD 259 Board of Education has several open seats this election.
BOE District 3
Candidates running for the BOE District 3 board member position are Ngoc Vuong and Ken Carpenter.
BOE District 4
Candidates running for the BOE District 4 board member position are Stan Reeser and Jason Carmichael.
BOE At Large
Candidates running for the BOE District At Large board member position are Melody McCray-Miller and Brent Davis.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Wichita and Sedgwick County. Results will be published here:
