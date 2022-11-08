WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - On Tuesday, people living in the Wichita school district decided on a special question about how they will elect school board members in the future.

Voting yes on the ballot question would change the election process and let voters only choose the person representing the district where they live. Voting no keeps it the same.

To see a breakdown and explanation of the measure, click here.

Here is how the question read

Six (6) board member positions for the USD 259 Board of Education are now elected from separate districts and one board member is elected at-large. Voters in primary elections vote for member positions from the district where they reside and for an at-large member position. Voters in general elections vote for member positions from all six (6) districts and for the at-large member position.

It is proposed the method of electing board members be changed to a system wherein voters in both primary and general elections vote for the member position from the district where they reside and for the at-large member position.

SHALL A CHANGE IN THE METHOD OF ELECTION AS DESCRIBED ABOVE BE APPROVED?

YES _ NO_