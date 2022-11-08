Your Local Election Headquarters
Sedgwick County Allen County Anderson County Atchison County Barber County Barton County Bourbon County Brown County Butler County Chase County Chatauqua County Cherokee County Cheyenne County Clark County Clay County Cloud County Coffey County Comanche County Cowley County Crawford County Decatur County Dickinson County Doniphan County Douglas County Edwards County Elk County Ellis County Ellsworth County Finney County Ford County Franklin County Geary County Gove County Graham County Grant County Gray County Greeley County Greenwood County Hamilton County Harper County Harvey County Haskell County Hodgeman County Jackson County Jefferson County Jewell County Johnson County Kearney County Kingman County Kiowa County Labette County Lane County Leavenworth County Lincoln County Linn County Logan County Lyon County Marion County Marshall County McPherson County Meade County Miami County Mitchell County Montgomery County Morris County Morton County Nemaha County Neosho County Ness County Norton County Osage County Osborne County Ottawa County Pawnee County Phillips County Pottawatomie County Pratt County Rawlins County Reno County Republic County Rice County Riley County Rooks County Rush County Russell County Saline County Scott County Sedgwick County Seward County Shawnee County Sheridan County Sherman County Smith County Stafford County Stanton County Stevens County Sumner County Thomas County Trego County Wabaunsee County Wallace County Washington County Wichita County Wilson County Woodson County Wyandotte County

Kansas Statewide Results | Interactive: National Balance of Power

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - On Tuesday, people living in the Wichita school district decided on a special question about how they will elect school board members in the future.

Voting yes on the ballot question would change the election process and let voters only choose the person representing the district where they live. Voting no keeps it the same.

To see a breakdown and explanation of the measure, click here.

Here is how the question read

Six (6) board member positions for the USD 259 Board of Education are now elected from separate districts and one board member is elected at-large. Voters in primary elections vote for member positions from the district where they reside and for an at-large member position. Voters in general elections vote for member positions from all six (6) districts and for the at-large member position.

It is proposed the method of electing board members be changed to a system wherein voters in both primary and general elections vote for the member position from the district where they reside and for the at-large member position.

SHALL A CHANGE IN THE METHOD OF ELECTION AS DESCRIBED ABOVE BE APPROVED?

YES _ NO_