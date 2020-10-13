Valley Center to vote on sales tax to expand aquatic facilities, build recreation center

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Three weeks from today, voters will decide on local, state, and federal political candidates.

Taxpayers in Valley Center will have an additional measure on their ballot: a sales tax increase to pay for a new aquatics complex and recreation center.

According to city administrator Brent Clark, the 1 percent sales tax would be in place for up to 15 years. If the bonds are paid off earlier, the increase would sunset.

The 1 percent sales tax would cover the construction, furnishings, and equipment for the new aquatic facility and recreation complex.

Additional funds for the construction, furnishings, equipment, and annual operations will be provided through a potential 2-mill increase through the Valley Center Recreation Commission that would have to be voted on by the USD 262 school board and does not require the vote of the people.

“The city needs to make sure that we’re keeping up pace when it comes to having amazing affordable housing options for all incomes and also making sure we have these amenities such as a pool, a rec center, an indoor pool that can be open year-round,” Clark said.

The impact of the mill levy increase would be around $1.92 extra per month for a homeowner of a $100,000 house.

Two community surveys weighed the interests of residents.

Renderings of the $10.5M facility include renovating the outdoor pool at Lions Park, building a new indoor aquatic facility with a 4-6 lane lap pool, lazy river, and features for children as well as a rec center complete with a gymnasium, walking trail, workout area and exercise rooms for activities like dance, karate, and yoga.

The measure will appear on the November 3 ballot.

