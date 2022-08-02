WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans are making their voice heard on the ballot Tuesday for the “Value Them Both” amendment.

Kansas is the first in the nation to test voter feelings about the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Kansas measure is a response to a state Supreme Court decision in 2019 declaring that access to abortion is a matter of bodily autonomy and a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights.

Supporters of the measure haven’t said whether they will pursue a ban if voters approve the measure, but opponents expect that they would.

Voters in Wichita line up Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2002 at Westlink Church. Kansans across the state are voting on the “Value Them Both” amendment. (KSN Photo)

In Wichita, polls opened at 6 a.m., and people were already lined up to cast their votes. Elsewhere in the state, polls open at 7 a.m. Polls in Kansas close at 7 p.m.

Kansas saw a surge in early voting, and that electorate was more Democratic than usual.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said he expects long lines for this primary and said you should allow time.

“We are allowing for an hour, I think it will take 15 minutes at the most, but we are planning for an hour, so just give yourself margin,” Schwab said.

Temperatures in the state are expected to reach over 100 degrees in locations. So if you have to wait outside at a polling place, make sure you bring water to stay hydrated.

To find your polling place in Kansas, click here.