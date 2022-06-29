TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Secretary of State Scott Schwab is reminding Kansans that the deadline to register to vote in the August 2, 2022, primary election is July 12.

Kansans who are not registered to vote but would like to participate in the primary election must complete a voter registration form. Those who have recently moved or changed their name must re-register to vote.

“I encourage all eligible Kansans to exercise their constitutional right and participate in the electoral process. Make sure to register to vote or update your voter registration prior to the deadline,” said Secretary Schwab.

Kansans can register to vote online or check the status of their voter registration at VoteKansas.gov. Kansans may also register to vote at their county election office, the Secretary of State’s office, or at their local Department of Motor Vehicles.