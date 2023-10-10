WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One week remains before the Oct. 17 deadline for Sedgwick County residents to register to vote in the 2023 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

To cast a ballot in the general election, a person must be:

A citizen of the United States

At least 18 years old by Election Day

Registered to vote by Oct. 17, 2023

Online voter registration applications are available by clicking here. Sedgwick County residents can also register by mail or in person at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, Suite 101. Citizens must verify they have a valid driver’s license or a non-driver’s identification card.

Voters who have already registered need to update their information on record if they have moved, changed their name or want to change their political party affiliation. Voters can check their registration status by clicking here.