WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Election Day is right around the corner. Kansans will head to the polls to decide the state’s next governor, attorney general and a variety of amendments.

On Sunday, KSN talked to voters who have been preparing.

“I think that over the last like couple of decades, voting has gotten a lot more important as people become a little bit more divided,” said Eric Hogan, voter

Many people enjoyed their Sunday afternoon as Election Day inches closer.

Some voted early, and others have voting on their to-do list.

“I’m going to vote on Tuesday. I vote at the Wichita Brewing Company. I’m going to take him to school, and she is going to come with me,” said Amy Brecheisen, voter.

Many voters are doing their research on all races and constitutional amendments.

Areas in RED are expected to be the busiest on Election Day. Voters who live in these RED areas may want to consider how and when they want to vote. (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

“I talked with my mom about some of her opinions and who she thought was, I guess, some good candidates just cause I trust her opinions,” said Norah Koehn, voter.

After record numbers in the August 2022 Primary, the Sedgwick County Election Office is recommending voters know where to go vote and to pack some patience.

The office has predicted where the long lines will be with this heat map:

Several voters sharing it’s important to them to make their voices heard.

“It’s a great thing to do knowing that your voice can have an impact on what the country is going to be like, even if it is just a local thing,” said Harvey Tuzzio, voter.