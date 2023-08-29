OBERLIN, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters said no to the Decatur County USD 294 special bond Tuesday.

There was a 53.714% voter turnout.

According to unofficial results, 362 voters voted yes, and 621 voters voted no.

Residents in USD 294 Oberlin voted no on a $29.15 million issue to replace a 96-year-old elementary school and update the 84-year-old Decatur County Junior and Senior High School with additions and renovations that would have also housed the grade school. The district said the bond would be financed over 30 years.