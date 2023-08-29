CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters said yes to the Clearwater special sales tax Tuesday.

Of 1,689 registered voters, there were 257 ballots cast, resulting in a 15.22% voter turnout.

According to unofficial results, 191 voters voted yes, and 65 voters voted no.

The City of Clearwater asked voters to approve a 1% sales tax hike for street improvements. That would mean an extra one cent of sales tax for every dollar spent in the town.

The City says the sales tax will bring in $220,000 annually.

According to the City, there are some immediate issues with the town’s infrastructure and other long-term needs, including the aging water system.

KSN News has reached out to the election commissioner to confirm the unofficial results.