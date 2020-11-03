Voters to decide whether Mann, Barnett will represent Kansas’ 1st Congressional District

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters are deciding whether former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann from Salina or Kali Barnett an author and music teacher from Garden City will represent them in Kansas’ 1st District.

The seat is being vacated by Republican Rep. Roger Marshall who is running for the U.S. Senate against Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier.

The mostly rural farming district is one of the nation’s most Republican and has elected three congress members who went on to become U.S. senators over the past 50 years. The seat hasn’t been won by a Democrat since the 1950s.

