WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Voting in the Wichita area was steady on Tuesday, Nov. 8, as residents headed to the polls to cast their ballots.

As of 10:30 a.m., the county says already 29,400 people came out to cast their vote.

The election office is offering some tips to vote quickly.

“What we would recommend is check your polling site, know where you’re going, check your sample ballot, know how you want to vote and bring your government-issued photo ID. Those three things will help you get through more quickly and easily, make the process a little smoother,” Angela Caudillo, Sedgwick County Election Commissioner, said.

Officials say the ballot is long this year and is taking people about eight minutes to fill out.

The Sedgwick County Election Office says they added about 200 additional positions from August for this election. However, for various reasons, the office lost between 40 and 50 poll workers over the last few days to appointments, illness and other reasons.

