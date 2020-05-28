Wagle announces decision not to file for U.S. Senate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle released the following statement announcing her decision not to file for U.S. Senate today.

“Since I first announced my intention to run for the Senate last July, we have faced both personal and political trials. The looming prospect of my fellow Wichita native Secretary of State Mike Pompeo potentially entering the race hindered our ability to raise money for much of 2019. My duties as state Senate President to stop Laura Kelly’s plan to advance socialized medicine and take the necessary steps to rein in her executive overreach during the pandemic required my undivided attention. And, most importantly, I needed to put the needs of my family first as we dealt with my daughter Julia’s four-year battle with cancer and her passing in March.”

“Over the last few weeks I have spoken with Party leaders, including the National Republican Senatorial Committee. I share concerns that a divisive primary will only benefit the campaign of Barbara Bollier. I know Barbara well, and I will not be part of a primary fight that will divide our Party or hurts my colleagues in the state legislature. For these reasons I will not file to formally run for U.S. Senate.”

“It has been the honor of my life to serve in the Kansas legislature. From passing Kansas’ first pro-life legislation to defending our farmers and ranchers from overreach of the Obama EPA and stopping taxpayer abuses at the Kansas Bioscience Authority, I have fought for and won battles for our conservative Kansas values. This is not the end of my time in public life or fighting for the causes I believe in. Until the next door opens, I will work tirelessly to uphold our Party ideals during the special session and I am committed to helping elect strong conservatives to the Kansas legislature this year.”

