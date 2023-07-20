WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN partnered with KPTS for a mayoral debate.

Eight of the nine candidates accepted the invitation to participate, including Jared Cerullo, Shelia Davis, Bryan Frye, Celeste Racette, Julie Rose Stroud, incumbent mayor Brandon Whipple and Lily Wu.

Anthony Gallardo also accepted but had a family emergency and missed the debate.

KPTS says that Tom Kane was also invited but chose not to participate.

Craig Andres was one of three local journalists asking questions to the candidates.

