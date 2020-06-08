Live Now
Watkins spent $400K in taxpayer-funded mailing, messaging

U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new federal report shows Kansas Congressman Steve Watkins spent $400,000 in taxpayer-funded communications during a six-month period amid a Republican primary challenge.

It’s nearly twice the total spent by the state’s other three representatives.

Watkins is running against State Treasurer Jake LaTurner and Topeka attorney Dennis Taylor in the Aug. 4 primary for the 2nd District seat.

Watkins’ congressional office allocated at least $400,000 for printing and mailing of correspondence, as well as for online and broadcast messaging, from Oct. 1 to March 31.

Watkins spokesman Dylan Jones has said Watkins prioritized the goal of keeping constituents informed. 

