WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on the next governor and other statewide offices, as well as congressional representatives to send to Washington, D.C., and state representatives to serve in Topeka. Voters in Sedgwick County and some others also will choose county commissioners.

Polling locations

Polls across Kansas open at 7 a.m. All locations across the state close at 7 p.m. Four counties in the state are in Mountain Time Zone. To find your polling place and your voter registration information, click here.

In Sedgwick County, polls open at 6 a.m. There are 81 locations in the county.

Background on Kansas races

Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.

Democrats hoped that the energy from the August vote would linger and help Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, while Republicans saw high inflation and worries about the economy helping Kelly’s GOP challenger, Derek Schmidt, the state’s three-term attorney general and Republican candidates down the ballot. Kelly won her first term in 2018 by 5 percentage points over two-term Secretary of State Kris Kobach, known nationally for advocating stricter immigration and election laws.

Kobach was trying for a comeback in the attorney general’s race after losing to Kelly in 2018 and losing a U.S. Senate primary in 2020. His Democratic opponent was Chris Mann, a former police officer and local prosecutor making his first run for elective office.

A Democrat hasn’t won a U.S. Senate race in Kansas since 1932, and Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran won his 2016 race for reelection by almost 30 points. His Democratic opponent is former Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Mark Holland.

Three of the state’s four U.S. House seats were considered relatively safe for their Republican incumbents under new district lines drawn this year by the Republican-controlled Legislature to balance out their populations. The lone Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation, Sharice Davids, has a rematch of her Kansas City-area race in 2020 with Republican Amanda Adkins, a former health care IT company executive. Davids won the 2020 race by 10 percentage points, but redistricting divided Kansas City, Kansas, between two districts and cost Davids portions where she performed best while bringing in the bulk of three heavily Republican counties on the edge of the metro area.

In the wake of the abortion vote, legal groups and abortion rights advocates were worried about attempts to oust justices on the Kansas Supreme Court, which in 2019 ruled that the state constitution protects abortion rights. Six of the seven justices, including three Kelly appointees, face a yes-or-no vote on whether they remain on the court for another six years.

Constitutional amendments

Voters also are considering a proposed amendment to the state constitution to make it easier for the Republican-controlled Legislature to overturn state agencies’ rules and proposed amendment concerning the election of a sheriff.

Mailed Ballots

Kansas law allows mail ballots postmarked on Election Day to be counted through Monday, Nov. 14, due to the federal holiday on Nov. 11. Mail ballots can also be returned to ballot boxes or polling places until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The Associated Press contributed to this article