WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tuesday is Election Day, and Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Laura Rainwater expects a higher voter turnout than the last mayoral race in 2019.

If you vote Tuesday, you must do it at your designated polling place. Click here to find yours and see a sample ballot. They open at 6 a.m., and you must be in line by 7 p.m.

Commissioner Rainwater isn’t expecting long lines Tuesday because there are only a few items on the ballot. The polling sites are fully staffed.

“If you don’t vote early, I’m not anticipating long lines,” Rainwater said. “Like I said, the ballots are short. The most anyone will have on their ballot is three, maybe four races. I can think of a few instances. I don’t want to say there’s not gonna be any lines, but there’s not gonna be any two-hour waits anywhere.”

On Monday, you can vote early at the Sedgwick County Election Office from 8 a.m. to noon. Commissioner Rainwater says early voting has been running smoothly and credits that to months of preparation.

The goal is to have the unofficial results at 8:30 Tuesday night. Then, the canvas is on Nov. 16, with official results on Nov 21.

To confirm your address, party association, mail-in ballot statuses, and polling place locations in Kansas, click here.