WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you plan to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the primary election, these are answers to some of the most common election day questions.

Hours?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time on Aug. 2. There are some larger counties, such as Sedgwick County, where the polls open at 6 a.m.

If you are in line when the polls close at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote if you stay in line.

Poll location?

To find your polling place, CLICK HERE.

Registered to vote?

To vote, you must have registered on or before July 12. If you are not sure if you are registered, CLICK HERE. Once you fill in your name and birthdate, if you are registered, it will show your polling location and give you the chance to look at a sample ballot.

Photo ID?

Under Kansas law, voters must show a valid photo ID before casting a ballot. The photo ID must not be expired at the time of voting, except for voters age 65 or older who can show an expired photo ID.

Acceptable forms of ID:

Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

ID card issued by a Native American tribe

Employee badge or ID issued by a government office

Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary educational institution in Kansas

Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state

Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

Exemptions from photo ID requirements exist for permanent advance voters (voters with illness or disabilities); military and overseas voters and their spouses and dependents; and voters with religious objections who sign a Declaration of Religious Objection (Form DRO (Español)).

What do I do with my advance ballot?

If you got an advance ballot in the mail and have not returned it yet, you have a few options. Fill it out and sign the outside of the ballot envelope. If the signature does not match voter registration records, it could be challenged. The county election officer may contact you to verify the signature.

Then:

Mail it in time to get an Aug. 2 or earlier postmark. The ballot must reach the county election office by the close of business on Friday, Aug. 5.

Take it to your county election office before 7 p.m. on election day

Drop it off at a polling place in your county before 7 p.m. on election day

If you change your mind and want to vote in person, go to your polling place on election day. You will be given a provisional ballot. It is to ensure you only vote once.

What is not OK to see at a polling place?

You should not see any signs, banners, or messages for any candidate or ballot issue within 250 feet of a polling place. Kansas law prohibits electioneering. Electioneering includes, but is not limited to:

Signs or messaging clearly intended to influence or persuade eligible voters within 250 feet of the polling place

Clear attempts to persuade or influence eligible voters for or against a particular candidate, party, or question submitted

Political attire, including hats, shirts, sweatshirts, buttons, stickers, etc.

Voter intimidation or coercion through disorderly conduct

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office said that if you experience or witness any electioneering, please contact your county election office or the state elections division at 785-296-4561.

Election results?

Election offices will begin releasing unofficial vote totals shortly after the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. KSN News will update the numbers throughout the evening on KSN and KSN.com.

But if there are any close races, it could be days before we know the final results. Advance ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 2, will still be counted if they arrive at the election office by Friday, Aug. 5.

Then, each county’s Board of Canvassers must certify the election results in a vote canvass. The Board of Canvassers is composed of the board of county commissioners. They make decisions about any ballots that appear questionable.

The county canvass begins between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on the Monday after the election. However, the county election officers can move the canvass to any business day no later than 13 days following the election.

After the county canvass, the results for state and national races are sent to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office within two weeks of the election.

A state board of canvassers made up of the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state meets to certify the results. The meeting must take place by the first day of the next month following an election. The results are then sent to the media and other interested parties.