TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Election Day in Kansas is just a few days away, and for those voting in person, they may want to keep in mind what they wear to the polls.

In Kansas, some clothing items and materials are off-limits. Outfits that fall under the category of “electioneering” are not allowed within 250 feet of a polling location, according to state law.

Electioneering means knowingly attempting to persuade or influence eligible voters to vote for or against a certain candidate, party or question submitted. This includes wearing, exhibiting or distributing labels, signs or other materials that show political-leaning.

In an interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau on Thursday, Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said talking about candidates or ballot questions is also not allowed.

“We’ve instructed judges, and we’re also watching at the office to make sure that no one is expressly advocating for, or in any way, wearing or having conversations about a candidate, or an opinion about how to vote either ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the constitutional question,” Howell said.

Electioneering is a class C misdemeanor in Kansas. This kind of offense can be punished by up to 30 days in jail or up to a $500 fine.