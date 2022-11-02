WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are 14 community-located ballot drop boxes across Sedgwick County.
All ballot drop boxes are located outside and are accessible 24/7 during active early voting periods.
On election day, those ballot drop boxes are all closed simultaneously at 7 p.m.
Ballot drop boxes are located at:
- Bel-Aire City Hall, 7651 E. Central Park Avenue in Bel-Aire
- Haysville Police Department — Court Services, 200 W Grand Ave in Haysville
- Valley Center City Hall, 121 S Meridian Ave in Valley Center
- Clearwater City Hall, 129 E Ross Street in Clearwater
- Maize City Administration, 10100 W. Grady Avenue in Maize
- Derby Public Library, 1600 E Walnut Grove Rd in Derby
- Fire Station 35, 1535 S 199th St W in Goddard
- Fire Station 32, 7750 Wild West Rd in Park City
- Boston Recreation Center, 6655 E Zimmerly in Wichita
- Evergreen Park Recreation Center, 2700 N Woodland in Wichita
- Sedgwick County Health Department, 1900 E 9th St in Wichita
- Orchard Recreation Center, 4808 W 9th St in Wichita
- Linwood Recreation Center, 1901 S Kansas in Wichita
- Sedgwick County Courthouse, 525 N Main in Wichita
If you have a mail-in ballot, it must be postmarked on or before election day, Nov. 8, and arrive at the election office by Nov. 14. The Friday after election day is a national holiday.
You can also drop off your mail-in ballot at any polling site or place them in a ballot drop box.
