WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are 14 community-located ballot drop boxes across Sedgwick County.

All ballot drop boxes are located outside and are accessible 24/7 during active early voting periods.

On election day, those ballot drop boxes are all closed simultaneously at 7 p.m.

Ballot drop boxes are located at:

If you have a mail-in ballot, it must be postmarked on or before election day, Nov. 8, and arrive at the election office by Nov. 14. The Friday after election day is a national holiday.

You can also drop off your mail-in ballot at any polling site or place them in a ballot drop box.