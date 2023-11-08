WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple released a statement Wednesday following his loss to Lily Wu in Tuesday’s election.

Whipple posted the message via Facebook:

Wichitans showed up and made their voices heard. And while we didn’t achieve the results we were hoping for, I would like to thank every Wichitan who participated in this election.

Over the course of this election, I listened to Wichitans from every corner of the city. I understand how important this election was for so many. We have made tremendous strides forward in the last four years. I’m immensely proud of the work we have accomplished—investing in public services, strengthening our economy, and making Wichita more inclusive for everyone.

I know many of you share my disappointment in yesterday’s results, but I am confident that we still have a bright future ahead of us.

While I will not be serving another term as mayor, it has been an honor to serve Wichita for the past 10 years. I don’t have any plans right now. We fought the good fight for the last 4 years and now I’m going to spend time with my family and rest.

Thank you to every single person who gave any money or time to our campaign. Thank you to all of the people I’ve worked with over the last 10 years who endorsed me and stood with me during this campaign. Wichita is a better place than it was 4 years ago and it is because of all of you.

I love you, Wichita.

Mayor Brandon Whipple