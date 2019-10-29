Whipple sues over campaign attack ad

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Candidate for mayor Brandon Whipple has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Wichita man who, according to the lawsuit, produced and released a campaign commercial accusing Whipple of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit also claims two unknown, unnamed supporters of current Mayor Jeff Longwell were behind the ad.

Longwell has condemned the ad, calling it “slimy” and says no one in his campaign is behind the ad.

The lawsuit alleges that someone started a limited liability company in New Mexico, then hired a production company operated by Matthew Colborn in Wichita to produce the commercial. The suit alleges the LLC was created in New Mexico because “New Mexico’s corporate laws are popular with those attempting to hide their identities because the incorporator is only required to maintain a registered agent and no further reporting is required,” according to the document.

The lawsuit states that the lines spoken by the women in the commercial were taken from a newspaper article from 2017.

The suit says none of the allegations in that article applied to Whipple, saying the article listed an unnamed Republican senator. Whipple was a Democratic representative at the time.

The lawsuit says young women were paid $50 each to pose as young girls who had been sexually harassed. It says the women went to a South Broadway address and were told they were producing a public service announcement against domestic violence but were not told who they were talking about.

“The actress came forward and reached out to an associate and was very upset,” said Whipple. “She was tricked and taken advantage of to make this video and that’s um, that is the lowest of dirty politics.”

Whipple is asking for more than $75,000 in damages.

Whipple tells KSN he is frustrated with the negative campaign.

“We decided to file the lawsuit because we really needed to figure out who was behind this New Mexico LLC,” said Whipple. “If we don’t, we are going to see our election cycle continue to be hijacked by rich insiders who can hide behind an LLC firewall and not have to disclose their donors.”

Mayor Jeff Longwell tells KSN no one who works for his campaign has had any involvement with the ad and he does not believe any of his supporters are involved.

“We have nothing to do with these,” said Longwell when asked about the ad. “Our campaign team has nothing to do with these. We condemn this kind of campaigning, and we will continue to condemn this kind of ugly, slimy campaigning.”

KSN also reached out to Colborn, the alleged producer of the video. We have not received a response from him.

