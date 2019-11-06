Whipple wins Wichita mayoral race

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Democratic State Rep. Brandon Whipple is the winner of the Wichita mayoral race.
Whipple was elected to the House in 2012 and is a lecturer at Wichita State University.
Unofficial returns from the Sedgwick County Election Office show Whipple getting 46% of the vote to incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell’s 36% of the vote.
There were 8,516 write-in votes.
The deadline for mailed in ballots is on Friday, Nov. 8, which means the final numbers could change.
LATEST STORIES:
- Competitive Drive: Maize running back takes a chance on himself to live out childhood dream
- ‘We’re not changing the name’: Wichita Wind Surge here to stay
- Midian Shriners begin 5th Annual Feztival of Trees fundraiser
- Wichita Public schools promote need for after school program with celebration
- Collision experts see rise in drivers not filing police reports after accidents