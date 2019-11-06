Whipple wins Wichita mayoral race

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Democratic State Rep. Brandon Whipple is the winner of the Wichita mayoral race.

Whipple was elected to the House in 2012 and is a lecturer at Wichita State University.

Unofficial returns from the Sedgwick County Election Office show Whipple getting 46% of the vote to incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell’s 36% of the vote.

There were 8,516 write-in votes.

The deadline for mailed in ballots is on Friday, Nov. 8, which means the final numbers could change.

