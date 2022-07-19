TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You may have passed a local church or two for or against the “Value Them Both” amendment and wondered – how is that legal?

KSNT sat down with political analyst Bob Beatty for clarification on what nonprofit organizations and churches can do for the upcoming election. Seeing political signs on church grounds isn’t typical in the state.

Churches and charities are prohibited from campaigning for a political candidate, but the law does allow them to support or oppose an issue.

The “Value Them Both” amendment on the August 2 primary election is what’s called a ballot measure.

The law says churches can engage in limited lobbying for such ballot measures, which is why Kansas churches are legally allowed to show “vote yes” or “vote no” signs without worrying about losing their tax-exempt status.

“This is the most involvement I’ve seen by churches in a campaign,” Beatty said. “One of the reasons is Kansas doesn’t have a lot of ballot measures. Some states have like 20, no joke, they might have 20 on the ballot. Kansas, it’s actually pretty difficult to get ballot measures on the ballot, so we don’t see them very often.”

Churches that double as polling locations follow different guidance. Kansas electioneering laws prohibit any political activity at polling locations on the days that people are voting.