WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tuesday is not a presidential election race.

But the experts say local elections for mayor and other issues really matter to voters.

“People usually vote on the top of the ticket. President, senate and congressional races,” said associate professor of political science at Wichita State University Neal Allen. “And so local elections matter. Individuals can have a really strong effect upon them in a way that is harder to do in a national or state-wide electorate.”

Wichita voters say they are getting out for a variety of reasons on Tuesday to make their vote heard.

“My issue is economic because I really want to see Wichita grow, and I’m not hearing a lot about positivity in terms of what they would do,” said Larry Aginar, a Wichita voter.

“I just don’t want to have my rights as an lgbt person taken away just because of someone else’s views,” said Christian Whisler-Hill of Wichita.

“It feels like we need to have a better relationship with the police and the fire departments. I think it felt like there was a lot of disconnect,” said Wichita resident Kate Fisher.

Allen says whether it’s a race for city council or school board, candidates have been very active in this non-presidential election cycle. And some have been spending money.

“We have seen a massive increase in spending for the mayor’s race coming from Lily Wu. But Whipple has spent more money than he did four years ago,” said Allen.