WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In 2023, Wichita voters are choosing a mayor, three City Council members, and three school board members.

Some races have too many candidates and require a primary election:

Nine people are running for Wichita mayor.

Four people are running for the Wichita City Council District 4 seat.

Five people want the Wichita Public Schools, USD 259 Board of Education at-large seat.

People who vote in the Aug. 1 primary election will whittle down those three races to just two candidates per race.

The two people left in each race will go up against each other in the November general election.

The Wichita races that do not require a primary are for the Wichita City Council District 2 and 5 seats and the USD 259 District 3 and 4 seats.