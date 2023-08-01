WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita voters went to the polls on Tuesday to decide which two candidates will appear in the November general election for Wichita City Council District 4.

Dalton Glasscock and Judy Pierce will advance.

Here are the latest Wichita City Council District 4 seat election results:

A seat in Wichita City Council District 4 is opening because the current member, Jeff Blubaugh, announced he would be will be stepping down on Jan. 1. He says he plans to run for the Sedgwick County Commission in 2024.

Due to too many candidates running for the Wichita City Council District 4 seat, a primary election was required.

(KSN graphic)

