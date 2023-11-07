WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council has several districts with open seats this election.

Wichita City Council District 2

Candidates running for the District 2 council member position are Becky Tuttle, Marcey Gregory and Hatim Zeineddine.

Wichita City Council District 4

Candidates running for the District 4 council member position are Dalton Glasscock and Judy Pierce.

Wichita City Council District 5

Candidates running for the District 5 council member position are J.V. Johnston, Ben Taylor and Gary Bond.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Wichita and Sedgwick County. Results will be published here:

See all the 2023 Kansas general election results here.