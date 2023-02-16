WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The primary election to be Wichita’s mayor is still around six months away, but the race is heating up.

District 5 Councilman Bryan Frye on Thursday announced he is launching a campaign for City Hall’s top job.

Frye has served on the Wichita City Council since 2015 but cannot run for his council seat again due to term limits.

Current Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple also announced on Thursday he is running for a second term, though he has not yet filed paperwork.

Three others have already filed to run for the position, Julie Rose Stroud, Anthony Gallardo and Celeste Racette. There is plenty of time for others to join them. Candidates have until June 1 to register for city elections.