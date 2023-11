WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Incumbent Brandon Whipple faces challenger Lily Wu in the race for Wichita mayor.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Wichita and Sedgwick County. Results will be updated throughout the night below.

Lily Wu outraised Brandon Whipple, according to campaign financial reports.

