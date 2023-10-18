WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita mayoral candidates Brandon Whipple and Lily Wu will be part of a forum happening today.

The forum will run from noon to 1 p.m. in the CAC Theater at Wichita State University. The forum is in partnership with the Wichita Beacon, Loud Light and the League of Women Voters.

The forum will provide an opportunity for each candidate to answer a series of 10 questions. Each candidate will be allowed 90 seconds for their answer and an additional 30 seconds for a rebuttal. Content for the question has come from WSU students as well as from Beacon readers who were invited to submit questions in September.

The forum will be moderated by Neal Allen — associate professor in the Department of Political Science — and a Wichita State student selected to represent student voices.

The event is open to the public, and tickets are not required.