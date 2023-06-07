WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Winfield voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide on a $15 million school bond for USD 465.

The bond would pay for new controlled entrances, HVAC improvements, renovations, and other maintenance issues.

The results are not official yet, but it appears the bond issue has been approved.

Unofficial results show that 676 people supported the bond while 460 voted no. The Cowley County Clerk’s Office says the turnout was 13%.

The results will not be final until the canvass of provisional ballots. That happens next Monday, June 12, at 9 a.m. in the county clerk’s office.

Last November, voters said no to two USD 465 bond issues. One was for $46 million. The other was for $8.7 million.