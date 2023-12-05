WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Stephanie Wise announced she is running for Sedgwick County Commission District 3 on Monday.

The district encompasses the western third of the county, and the seat is currently held by David Dennis, who is in his second term on the commission. Dennis will not seek reelection.

“I am happy to announce my candidacy to be District 3’s next conservative County Commissioner,” Wise said. “The county is facing enormous challenges, and will need a strong, clear-eyed, reliable conservative leader who knows how to assess problems and make difficult yet decisive decisions for the good of District 3 and Sedgwick County as a whole. I am a solid, consistent conservative who believes in limited government, low taxation, and individual liberty. I will put my extensive business and leadership experience to work on the commission, especially as a fierce advocate for taxpayers and property owners, who are the backbone of our community.”

Wise is a business leader and commercial realtor in Wichita.