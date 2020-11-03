Your Local Election Headquarters: Kansas live blog updates

FOLLOW KSN’S LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS LIVE BLOG

7 a.m. – Polls across the state are open. In Wichita, polls opened at 6 a.m. to long lines. All will close at 7 p.m.

Around 40% of Kansas voters have already let their voices be heard. This year, the state has seen a record number of advanced ballots. The state has not seen voter turnout over 85% since 1992.

Kansas voters are deciding between Republican and two-term western and central Kansas congressman Roger Marshall and Democrat and Kansas City-area state senator Barbara Bollier.

President Donald Trump is expected to carry the state in the presidential race and voters appear likely to elect two new Republican congressmen.

Election Day 2020… As soon as the polls open, they were already busy. @KSNNews has you covered, for all of your election needs. #ksn pic.twitter.com/7FupmsQ2LX — Gwyn Bevel (@GwynBevel) November 3, 2020

6 a.m. – There was a brief traffic problem at Riverside Christian Church when more cars poured into the parking lot when polls opened. Lines are moving quickly. Watch her live report from 6 a.m.

It’s ELECTION DAY! 🗳



I voted as soon as the polls opened here in Wichita this morning and it was quick and easy. Not to mention the poll workers were so pleasant and kind!



Will you be voting today or did you vote early? 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VZ35oAMHAm — Krystle Sherrell (@KrystleKSN) November 3, 2020

Brief traffic problem here at Riverside Christian Church polling location. More cars were pouring into the parking lot than there are spaces. The problem solved itself and there is now no line! #ElectionDay — Carly Willis (@CarlyWillisKSN) November 3, 2020

