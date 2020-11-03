Your Local Election Headquarters: Kansas live blog updates

FOLLOW KSN’S LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS LIVE BLOG
7 a.m. – Polls across the state are open. In Wichita, polls opened at 6 a.m. to long lines. All will close at 7 p.m.
Around 40% of Kansas voters have already let their voices be heard. This year, the state has seen a record number of advanced ballots. The state has not seen voter turnout over 85% since 1992.
Kansas voters are deciding between Republican and two-term western and central Kansas congressman Roger Marshall and Democrat and Kansas City-area state senator Barbara Bollier.
President Donald Trump is expected to carry the state in the presidential race and voters appear likely to elect two new Republican congressmen.
