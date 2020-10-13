Your Local Election Headquarters: Three weeks to go

President Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday for the first time since his COVID-19 hospitalization.

Appearing before a largely mask-less crowd in Florida, Mr. Trump told supporters his doctors have declared him immune to the virus.

“I feel so powerful. I will walk into that audience. I will walk in there I will kiss everyone in that audience,” he told the crowd.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden, campaigning in Ohio, chided the president for returning to the campaign trail so soon.

“His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis has been unconscionable. The longer Donald Trump is President, the more reckless he seems to get,” Mr. Biden said.

The Trump campaign is also under increasing fire for a television ad featuring infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci says his praise for the coronavirus response shown in the ad is taken completely out of context.

“I think it’s really unfortunate and really disappointing that they did that,” Dr. Fauci told CNN. “It’s so clear I’m not a political person.”

All this comes with COVID-19 cases on the rise in 30 states, with some hitting new one-day records and hospitalizations.

