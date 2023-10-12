WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications, Jordan Bani-Younes, brought in Bean Bey, a dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon. He is a 58-pound boy who is almost 1.5 years old.

“He’s very social,” said Bani-Younes. “He likes to meet with other dogs, at least between a barricade. We haven’t done a dog-to-dog introduction with him yet, but I have no fears that he wouldn’t do great with that too.”

The Kansas Humane Society’s website has more details about Bean Bey.

Click here for a bonus picture of Bean Bey.

Don’t miss out on Empty the Shelters from Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15, where most adult dogs and kittens will have $25 adoption fees. For more information, click here.