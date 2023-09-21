WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications Jordan Bani-Younes brought in Stealth Mode, a mixed large breed dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon.

“He’s very, very lovey,” said Bani-Younes. “He’s 2-years-old, he’s about 63 pounds, so he’s got a lot of muscle on him. He’s got those short, stubby legs that we love and he’s a very, very good boy.”

For more pictures of Stealth Mode, click here.

More details about Stealth Mode can be found on the Kansas Humane Society’s website.

The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a Woofstock “Forever Home” Keg-Tapping Party on Friday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nortons Brewing Company, 125 N. St. Francis.

Norton will have a limited-run specialty brew, “Forever Home,” on tap for Woofstock.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will benefit the animals at the Kansas Humane Society.

The Kansas Humane Society will also be hosting Woofstock in October, one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. For more details, click here.