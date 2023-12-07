WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications Jordan Bani-Younes brought in Charlie, a dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon. He weighs 69 pounds and is around 3 years old.

Bani-Younes says Charlie is the very sweetest boy.

“He’s very affectionate,” said Bani-Younes. “He loves being the center of attention.”

Bani-Younes says Charlie is also a bit of an escape artist.

“He can also climb trees and jump over fences. He’s a little bit of a Houdini,” said Bani-Younes.

Click here for bonus pictures of Charlie.

The Kansas Humane Society’s website has more details about Charlie.

The KHS is having a Furry Film Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. Kids will be able to enjoy a movie with dinner and dessert with some of the animals from the KHS. Click here to register.