WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications, Jordan Bani-Younes, brought in Cubby, a dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon. He is 10 pounds and 1.5 years old.

“He’s very, very sweet,” said Bani-Younes.

Bani-Younes says Cubby is a little shy at first.

“When I first met him today, he was a little standoffish,” said Bani-Younes. “But five minutes in his kennel, he was already in my lap.”

The Kansas Humane Society’s website has more details about Cubby.

View all animals up for adoption at the KHS online at kshumane.org.

The KHS is hosting a Bingo night at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, at XY. There will be prizes you can win, a 50/50 raffle, delicious drinks and more. All proceeds will go toward helping the animals at the KHS. For more details, click here.