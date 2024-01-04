WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications Jordan Bani-Younes brought in Diamond, a dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon. She weighs 49 pounds and is 3 years old.

Bani-Younes says Diamond is kind and affectionate.

“She’s very, very sweet, and she’s got those beautiful pity eyes that just make your heart drop,” said Bani-Younes.

Bani-Younes says she is also very mellow.

“She doesn’t have a bunch of energy; she does like to run when she’s outside, but otherwise, she really just likes to cuddle,” said Bani-Younes.

Diamond also loves to meet new people.

“She met a few people outside the studio, and yeah, she did really great with all of them,” said Bani-Younes.

Click here for a bonus photo of Diamond.

The KHS’s website has more details about Diamond.

The KHS, located at 3239 N. Hillside St., is hosting Read to Rover from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13.

“It’s part of us bringing back our youth education programs, so slowly but surely, last month we did a movie night for the children, and this month we’re bringing back Read to Rover, so it’s slowly but surely coming back after the pandemic,” said Bani-Younes.

The KHS is partnering with Love On A Leash, who will provide therapy dogs for the event, which is designed to improve children’s reading and communication skills.

Walk-ins are accepted, but the KHS strongly encourages you to register online.

To see all the animals available for adoption at the KHS, visit kshumane.org.