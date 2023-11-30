WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications Jordan Bani-Younes brought in Franz, a dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon. He weighs 36 pounds and is 1 year old.

Bani-Younes says Franz is very, very sweet.

“He’s just one of the sweetest boys we have in the shelter right now,” said Bani-Younes.

Bani-Younes says he likes belly rubs.

“We were out on the couch outside, and he was just begging for them the entire time,” said Bani-Younes.

The Kansas Humane Society’s website has more details about Franz.

The Kansas Humane Society is in need of fosters. For more details on how to become one, click here.

The Kansas Humane Society is also having holiday family pet photos from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3, at Naftzger Park, 102 S. St. Francis St. Click here for more details.