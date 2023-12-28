WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications Jordan Bani-Younes brought in Gustav, a dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon. He weighs 72 pounds and is around 3 years old.

Bani-Younes says Gustav is very sweet.

“He loves to sploot on the ground,” said Bani-Younes. “He likes to chase people and be chased, but he’s just really, really mild-mannered. He’s very sweet.”

Click here for a bonus photo of Gustav.

The Kansas Humane Society’s website has more details about Gustav.

Now through Sunday, Dec. 31, the KHS is hosting a 50/50 Raffle. The winner will take home 50% of the “jack-pawt,” while the other 50% will go towards helping homeless pets in the community. Click here to purchase tickets. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Thanks to a grant by Pedigree, the KHS is able to bring back playgroups for their dogs.

“Dogs Playing for Life is coming out for 5 days to teach us about dog behavior and how to safely do playgroups, with the goal of better understanding our pets and to enhance their quality of life while in our shelter,” said the KHS on Facebook.

To see all the animals available for adoption at the KHS, visit kshumane.org.