WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications, Jordan Bani-Younes, brought in Pewter and Snowbound, two kittens, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon.

They are both boys, just over two months old.

“They’re all very, very sweet. These two love to play fight. They’re very, very cute, and we just love them a lot,” Bani-Younes said. “They’re just really, really sweet. They love to purr and love to be held”

The Kansas Humane Society’s website has more details about Pewter and Snowbound.

Click here for bonus pictures of Mrs. Brightside.

The boys have a sister, Obsidian, who will be having surgery and put up for adoption after she gains weight.

The Kansas Humane Society is hosting Woofstock, its largest annual fundraising event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Sedgwick County Park.

For more information about Woofstock, click here.

If you stop by, be sure to say hi to the KSN crew!