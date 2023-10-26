WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications, Jordan Bani-Younes, brought Really Awake and Sleepy, two kittens, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon.

Really Awake is a boy, and Sleepy is a girl. Both are two months old.

“They’re both very, very sweet,” said Bani-Younes.

Since their TV debut on KSN News at noon, Really Awake has been put on hold, and Sleepy has been adopted! They have a sibling named Eepy, who has also been adopted.

View all animals up for adoption at the KHS online at kshumane.org.

The KHS has a few upcoming events.

Bring your dog to Pucks N Pups at Intrust Bank Arena for a Wichita Thunder hockey game at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

All of the proceeds from dog tickets sold will be donated to the Kansas Humane Society and Beauties & Beasts.

Click here for more details.

Don’t miss out on trick or treating from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the KHS, 3313 N. Hillside St.

“Get a jump start on ‘howl-o-ween’ festivities, bring your kids to KHS for their first candy hail of the day!” said the KHS.

The KHS says there will be no tricks, only treats.