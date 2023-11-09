WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Humane Society’s Director of Communications, Jordan Bani-Younes, brought in Nanja, a dog, to KSN’s Pet Project Thursday afternoon. He is 41 pounds and 1 year old.

Bani-Younes says Nanja is very affectionate and loving.

“We took him out to the play area earlier today, and he just wanted to be with me the whole time,” said Bani-Younes.

Bani-Younes says he does really well in the car.

“He likes to give kisses while you’re driving, but other than that, he doesn’t really bother you too much.,” said Bani-Younes.

The Kansas Humane Society’s website has more details about Nanja.

View all animals up for adoption at the KHS online at kshumane.org.

The KHS is hosting a Bingo night at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, at XY. There will be prizes you can win, a 50/50 raffle, delicious drinks and more. All proceeds will go toward helping the animals at the KHS. For more details, click here.